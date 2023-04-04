Florida Democrats charged after abortion rights protest

Tallahassee police arrested Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and 10 other demonstrators...
Tallahassee police arrested Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and 10 other demonstrators Monday evening during a protest about a statewide six-week abortion ban. (Sam Thomas/WCTV)(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party and a Democratic state lawmaker have been charged with trespassing after refusing to leave a protest in Tallahassee against a bill to ban abortions after six weeks.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were among a small group of protestors arrested late Monday near the state Capitol building and charged with misdemeanor trespass.

The demonstration came hours after the Republican-controlled state Senate approved a proposal to ban abortions after six weeks. The bill, which has the backing of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is expected to pass the Legislature and become law.

Videos on social media show people chanting “shame” as officers led protestors away in handcuffs. The Tallahassee Police Department issued a statement that said protestors were told they would have to leave after sunset, but 11 people refused to go and were arrested for trespassing.

NOTE: Shirt in video has censored profanity.

Florida Senate minority leader Lauren Book and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried were arrested. (WCTV via CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

