14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:31 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A teenager was killed after getting stuck in a sand hole in Minnesota last week.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 5:30 p.m. on March 28 to report that a 14-year-old was stuck in a sand hole and covered in sand.

Deputies responded and immediately started life-saving measures on the teen. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.

