Towing companies are busy during blizzards

(KOTAKEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’ve all been there before … your car is stuck in the snow and now you need a tow to get you free. Just how overwhelmed do tow companies get in blizzards?

Just two weeks ago these companies were all over Rapid City ensuring they cleared the roads of any cars that stuck, but how hard is it on the drivers and tow trucks themselves? Chevy Foster at Aggressive Towing says there is a lot that people may not consider when they go out. The main thing he wanted to emphasize is that the trucks tasked with freeing cars are susceptible to sliding too so if you’re around a tow truck … try to give them the same treatment as a plow. Additionally, he says that it can be a safety risk to drivers for them to be out in heavy snow. His advice to those on the fence about heading out in the snow. Just don’t.

“If you’re on social media and you’re asking if you should go out or how the roads are, I’m gonna tell you now, you probably shouldn’t go out. If you have any idea of going out but you’re not sure if you should just don’t,” Foster aid.

Foster says they will have all their trucks out but hopes that people will use caution when deciding to leave.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This chart shows how much snow the Black Hills has; and how much moisture is in that snow.
USDA reports healthy moisture in Black Hills snowpack
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
SDDOT to seek public input for I-90 Exit 63 project
Native American art display at the Dhal.
Native American culture comes to the Dahl
3 people arrested following alleged knife threat

Latest News

This is what Highway 79 between Fairburn and Hot Springs looked like at 2:55 p.m. Monday.
Section of Interstate 90 slated to close at 8 p.m. Monday
Laylah is a 4-year-old black retriever and Labrador mix.
Pet of the Week - Meet Lylah
The dangers of ‘Sharenting’ on social media
US DEA warns of deadly drug mixture: Fentanyl and Xylazine
SD Department of Health issues warning for fentanyl and xylazine mix