Terroristic threat by man with pellet gun

Pellet gun seized by RCPD.
Pellet gun seized by RCPD.(RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Box Elder man was arrested for threatening people in Rapid City Sunday afternoon.

Robert Rishworth, 47, was charged with making terroristic threats. Witnesses told police that he was threatening people with a gun at 15 New York Street before driving off in a pickup. The police found the pickup, which was stopped for speeding at 6th and Main streets.

When police stopped Rishworth, they saw what was believed to be a rifle in the pickup truck. However, it turned out to be a pellet gun with no markings distinguishing it apart from a conventional rifle.

