Saddle up with SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy

Volunteers assist with ridding lessons by being a horse lean or side-walker.
Volunteers assist with ridding lessons by being a horse lean or side-walker.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saddle up and hold on tight, we’re making our way to SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy.

The academy offers equestrian therapy sessions to people of all ages with special needs or who have a disability.

SunCatcher Riding Academy’s season kicks off May 1 and is looking for volunteers to help with the day-to-day activities.

The academy relies on volunteers from the community to assist in running lessons, and completing chores, like feeding and grooming horses.

”The ripples that come from volunteering, it not only impacts myself when I volunteer, but then I take home those good feelings of making a difference in somebodies’ life and that impacts my family and when I impact my family, I impact my community,” said Francie Fortune, executive director for SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy.

SunCatcher is hosting a mandatory volunteer training for those who want to help with sessions on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

