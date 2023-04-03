Rapid City YMCA prepares for Giraffic Park Summer Camp opening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the blooming of the spring season, it tends to create a summer camp frenzy in parents trying to figure out what to do with their kids for those three months during the summer. Why not get ahead of that frenzy and sign up on April 11th for the YMCA Giraffic Park Summer Day Camp says YMCA’s Alisa Cunningham.

Cunningham says the day camps will include exciting field trips, swimming, cultural activities, theatre, arts & entertainment dancing, STEM, sports, outdoor activities, and adventures, as well as robotics. Registration opens for members on April 11 from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. and April 18 for non-members if spots are still available. Camp hours will go from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. If your child wants breakfast they must be signed in no later than 7:30 a.m. At registration, please be prepared to make a deposit of $100 and have your child’s current immunization records.

The Giraffic Park Summer Day Camp is for children who have completed grades K through 5th by May.

