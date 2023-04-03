Pet of the Week - Meet Lylah

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re looking for a friend to snuggle up with amid the cold weather then look no further than Lylah.

This Pet of the Week is a loveable 4-year-old black retriever and Labrador mix.

Laylah is not one to shy away from attention and loves to share her affection with the whole family. A self-professed cuddle bug, she is the perfect lap dog for anyone looking for a constant companion. She adores children and would love to go to a home filled with them.

You can check Laylah out at the Humane Society of the Black Hills every day of the week starting at 11 a.m.

