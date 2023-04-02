SDDOT to seek public input for I-90 Exit 63 project

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, April 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to inform area residents of the proposed Interstate 90 interchange reconstruction project near Box Elder from exit 61 to West Gate Road, including a section of Highway 14-16.

Representatives from SDDOT and project engineers will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at https://www.i90exit63.com/events. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Monday, April 24, 2023.

For more information, contact Jacob Rosecky, SDDOT Road Design Consultant Management Engineer, at 605-906-8192 or Jacob.Rosecky@state.sd.us or Jennica Wilcox, FHU Consultant Project Manager, at 605-777-1973 or Jennica.Wilcox@fhueng.com.

