Asphalt crack sealing is expected to begin in Northwest South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, asphalt crack sealing will begin on various routes in the northwest and southwest of South Dakota on Monday,.

Each northwest route will take approximately one week to complete and the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

U.S. Highway 85 – The project will begin in Belle Fourche and run north 12 miles.

U.S. Highway 85 – The project will begin at the Harding County line and run north for 12 miles.

S.D. Highway 20 – The project will begin 12 miles East of Buffalo and end in Prairie City.

S.D. Highway 79 – The project will begin at Highway 79 and Ludlow Road Junction and end at the North Dakota state line.

U.S. Highway 212 – The project will begin in Maurine and end in Faith.

S.D. Highway 34 – The project will begin in Belle Fourche and end in Whitewood. This project will begin upon the completion of a separate project that is currently in progress to add turning and passing lanes to Highway 34.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Each southwest route will take approximately one day to complete and the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

S.D. Highway 71 – The project will begin at the Nebraska state line and continue north for 18 miles.

U.S. Highway 18 – The project will begin in Oelrichs and continue east, ending in Oglala.

This project will be a mobile operation with minimal traffic delays expected.

