‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home

A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.(Seminole County Animal Services)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Animal services in Florida say one of their longtime furry residents has found a new home.

According to Seminole County Animal Services, a 7-year-old dog named Sophie was adopted this week after nearly hitting the one-year mark of being at the shelter.

The animal shelter made a push earlier in the week to find Sophie a forever home saying Saturday would mark her being with the team for one year.

Staff shared a video online showing a few of Sophie’s interactions while at the shelter. Workers called her a sweet, soulful girl who has simply been overlooked by visitors in favor of other younger dogs.

“She loves going for walks and is a volunteer favorite here at the shelter. Don’t leave her in her kennel begging for attention any longer,” the shelter team shared online.

On Friday, animal services thanked everyone for getting the word out regarding Sophie. According to the team, her new dad saw her on social media and made the adoption official.

“We did it. Best wishes to Sophie, and thanks for adopting,” the team shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people arrested following alleged knife threat
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Storm shuts down sections of Interstate 90
New billboard is up in downtown Rapid City.
‘Defund Ukraine’ billboard goes up in downtown Rapid City
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Gov. Kristi Noem greet President Donald Trump and first Lady...
South Dakota Republicans criticize program that provided $3.8B to state

Latest News

FILE - The word “drag” doesn't appear in the new law, which instead changed the definition of...
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee’s anti-drag law
Women's History Month STEM
Women's History Month STEM
Trans Visibility Day
Trans Visibilty Day
Winter Driving Conditions
Winter Driving Conditions
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the second half of an...
Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four