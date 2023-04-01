USDA reports healthy moisture in Black Hills snowpack

This chart shows how much snow the Black Hills has; and how much moisture is in that snow.
This chart shows how much snow the Black Hills has; and how much moisture is in that snow.(USDA)
By KOTA Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Moisture is looking good” in the Black Hills, according to the most recent snow course readings by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The report, issued Friday, shows an increase in moisture over last year; and even above the 30-year median. Moisture at the 10 sites measured anywhere from 4.8 inches of snow water equivalent to up to more than 10 inches.

Last season, there was no snow water equivalent measured at Bear Lodge Divide. This season it is listed at 4.8 inches. Upper Spearfish site has 9.8 inches of moisture, second only to Reuter Canyon with 10.1 inches.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people arrested following alleged knife threat
Storm shuts down sections of Interstate 90
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
A street of newly built houses in Rapid City amid a survey to better understand housing in...
Majority of people finding the Black Hills home are 65+

Latest News

Women's History Month STEM
Women's History Month STEM
Trans Visibility Day
Trans Visibilty Day
Winter Driving Conditions
Winter Driving Conditions
Tonight we are clearing out and saying goodbye to the snow for a few days.
Mild but windy weekend on tap, but a big winter storm could be on the horizon