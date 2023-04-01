Transgender Visibility Day raises awareness about the transgender community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - International Trans Visibility Day was founded in 2009, a day with so much meaning for the LGBTQ community. It started as a way to honor the success of transgender and nonbinary people, as well as open up a conversation.

“A lot of us can tell, when we’re in our younger years, who we are gender dysphoria, and with some teenagers, some of it to be fair, it can be you know, something that they’re experimenting, and that’s why they go through the counseling all the way up until they’re 18 to make sure that this is what they truly want,” said Cynthia Grace, secretary for Transaction South Dakota.

According to the Hill.com, President Joe Biden called bills aimed at the LGBTQ community “un-American” and mentioned that political attacks against transgender people have worsened through discrimination, bullying, and the nation’s ongoing mental health crisis.

“I’m here to let everyone know that what’s going to happen after they get done with us. Let’s just say, somehow tomorrow, magically all trans people just disappeared. Who do you think is next after they get done with us? Do you honestly believe they’re gonna just stop with us? And the answer is no,” said Grace.

This day is celebrated globally to make people aware of the discrimination faced worldwide, and Grace has a message for the Mount Rushmore state.

“I have a personal message for the governor of South Dakota, Kristi, Noem, I invite you to come down to Rapid City, where I will gladly inform you as to why trans teens have some of the highest suicide rates here on this day,” said Grace.

