Transgender Visibility Day raises awareness about the transgender community

LGBTQ National Health Awareness Week.
LGBTQ National Health Awareness Week.(fullerton observer)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - International Trans Visibility Day was founded in 2009, a day with so much meaning for the LGBTQ community. It started as a way to honor the success of transgender and nonbinary people, as well as open up a conversation.

“A lot of us can tell, when we’re in our younger years, who we are gender dysphoria, and with some teenagers, some of it to be fair, it can be you know, something that they’re experimenting, and that’s why they go through the counseling all the way up until they’re 18 to make sure that this is what they truly want,” said Cynthia Grace, secretary for Transaction South Dakota.

According to the Hill.com, President Joe Biden called bills aimed at the LGBTQ community “un-American” and mentioned that political attacks against transgender people have worsened through discrimination, bullying, and the nation’s ongoing mental health crisis.

“I’m here to let everyone know that what’s going to happen after they get done with us. Let’s just say, somehow tomorrow, magically all trans people just disappeared. Who do you think is next after they get done with us? Do you honestly believe they’re gonna just stop with us? And the answer is no,” said Grace.

This day is celebrated globally to make people aware of the discrimination faced worldwide, and Grace has a message for the Mount Rushmore state.

“I have a personal message for the governor of South Dakota, Kristi, Noem, I invite you to come down to Rapid City, where I will gladly inform you as to why trans teens have some of the highest suicide rates here on this day,” said Grace.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people arrested following alleged knife threat
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Storm shuts down sections of Interstate 90
New billboard is up in downtown Rapid City.
‘Defund Ukraine’ billboard goes up in downtown Rapid City
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Gov. Kristi Noem greet President Donald Trump and first Lady...
South Dakota Republicans criticize program that provided $3.8B to state

Latest News

Tonight we are clearing out and saying goodbye to the snow for a few days.
Mild but windy weekend on tap, but a big winter storm could be on the horizon
Inflatable at the Monument.
Youth and Family Services set for 26th annual Kids Fair
Safety tips on how to drive safely in the snow.
Brrr...snow in the Black Hills can cause dangerous driving conditions
Rapid City residents are required to have a clean sidewalk clear of snow and ice.
When the snow falls the snow shovels come out