A mild but windy weekend is on tap, but a significant winter storm is on the horizon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight we are clearing out and saying goodbye to the snow for a few days. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with fog building out towards the plains during the early morning hours on Saturday. The patchy fog should disappear as the sun rises. A high-pressure system that has been building to our west will shift into the region. Saturday we are dry and slightly warmer with pretty gust conditions and we could see wind gusts as strong as 45 miles per hour, gusting up to 50 mph at times. Winds and mild temperatures stick around for Sunday.

A big winter storm is brewing for early next week. Models do continue to show a large storm system impacting the northern plains bringing significant snow to the area. Along with the possibility of heavy snow, strong winds will reduce visibility and cause blowing and drifting snow. Travel will be greatly impacted around the region on the ground and in the air. Snow will begin on Monday, quickly becoming heavy Monday night into Tuesday. Then snow will begin to taper off late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The highest impacts are expected around the Black Hills, Rapid City, southwest South Dakota central, and northeastern South Dakota. This area has the greatest chance of receiving more than a foot of snow with the latest model runs (GFS and EURO). We will continue to monitor the latest data for next week’s storm and bring you the latest as the storm system moves onshore and more information comes in.

