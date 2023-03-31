Winter Storm Warning today; but back to spring like temperatures this weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect today for most of western and southwestern South Dakota, including Rapid City. Widespread snowfall amountsof 4″-9″ are likely. The snow is wet and roads are slushy, making or dangerous travel conditions this morning. The snow will taper off from west to east after Noon. It is best to avoid travel today if possible, especially to the east where a blizzard will evolved in central and northeastern South Dakota this afternoon.

The weekend will have warmer temperatures with 40s likely and a few 50s. This will help melt away some of the snow, but another big storm is possible early next week. This one could be much more significant than what we have now.

Models have been consistent bringing a powerful snow storm to western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming Monday afternoon through Tuesday night. If model trends hold steady through the weekend with this storm, significant impacts should be expected.

While we are still a few days away, it might be smart to think about preparing for this storm if it does happen. If you have any travel plans early next week, be sure to have alternate options in place.

If you’re sick of the snow and want warmer air, there is good news. Spring-like temperatures are expected to return around Easter Weekend and that following week, where highs could reach the 50s and 60s.

