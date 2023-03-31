Storm shuts down sections of Interstate 90

(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:32 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation shut down portions of Interstate 90 at 11 a.m. Friday because of snow, freezing rain, and strong winds. The DOT says conditions could deteriorate throughout the day.

Interstate 90 eastbound from Rapid City exit 67 to Chamberlain exit 265; as well as (-90 westbound from Chamberlain to Wall, are currently closed. I-90 westbound only is still open from Wall to Rapid City.

The DOT plans to close I-29 north- and southbound from Watertown exit 177 to the North Dakota state line at 1 p.m. (MT).

The DOT stresses that no travel advisories are expected to be placed on secondary highways across the state. Drivers should not use these roads to avoid interstate closures.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, go to https://sd511.org or dial 511.

