South Dakota state government offices closed due to snow

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government executive branch offices in certain counties to be closed Friday, March 31, because of the snowstorm. Freezing rain, snow, and high winds will ensue across much of the state.

State offices are closed all day Friday in the following counties: Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Mellette, Todd, and Tripp, and Walworth Counties. These counties will be in either blizzard warnings or ice storm warnings throughout the day on Friday.

While executive branch offices in these counties will be closed, state employees will be working remotely.

Citizens should be prepared to stay home if possible. If South Dakotans must travel, they should check the sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.

