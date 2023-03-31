Rush comes up short against Allen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hit the ice for a key game against Allen Thursday night. The game was close until the final minutes when the Americans scored a pair of empty net goals to prevail 4-1. Alex Aleardi scored the only goal of the game for Rapid City. The same two teams will meet Friday and Saturday night at the Monument Ice Arena.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.