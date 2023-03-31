Rain changes over to snow tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -We are experiencing quite the change to the forecast, and despite highs being in the 40s to 50s this afternoon much cooler temperatures and snow are on the way. Now as mentioned before we are seeing quite the difference from yesterday’s forecast where models had the highest impacts out toward Central South Dakota. The systems as of the latest runs are showing the system shifting west bringing more snow to Western South Dakota. We will start off by seeing rain early this evening before we see the rain shift over to snow and become more widespread as we head into early Friday morning. temperatures are set to drop into the 20s tonight. Winds will also start to pick up this evening as this system pushes into Wyoming and western South Dakota.

Tonight, a Winter weather advisory will go into effect for Perkins, Butte, Western Pennington County, Western Custer County, and Fall River County. A winter storm warning will go into effect for Meade, Ziebach, Haakon, Jackson, Bennett, Oglala Lakota, Lawrence, and Eastern Pennington Counties. We will be warming into the 40s and 50s with plenty of sunshine to fight off the chill as we head into the weekend.

However, it is short-lived as it looks like another possibly significant system moved on Monday before tapering off on Wednesday. Temperatures do regulate as we move into the later portions of next week.

