DANR announces over $90 Million for statewide environmental projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $90,633,087 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota.

“Safe and reliable water, wastewater, and solid waste infrastructure help protect our environment and strengthen communities for our kids and grandkids,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “I am pleased this funding is available and am proud to be part of Governor Noem’s historic effort to invest in South Dakota’s critical infrastructure.”

Custer received a $5,596,000 loan with $3,075,000 principal forgiveness to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in March 2021 and May 2022. The terms of the loan are 3.25 percent for 30 years.

New Underwood received a $4,010,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $2,460,000 in principal forgiveness for improvements to its municipal water system. Improvements include replacing the existing water main, installing a new water main, looping projects to increase system redundancy, constructing a new well and new storage reservoir, demolishing an existing storage reservoir, and other related water system upgrades. The terms of the loan are 3.0 percent for 30 years.

Rapid City received an $11,300,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $600,000 Solid Waste Management Program grant to construct a new landfill cell, gas collection system, and new landfill gas flare. This project is necessary to continue landfill operations and comply with federal and state regulations. These funds and local funds will cover the project costs. The terms of the loan are 3.0 percent for 20 years.

