3 people arrested following alleged knife threat

By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested three people Thursday at a hotel on the 1500 block of North Lacrosse Street after one of them reportedly threatened to stab staff members.

Eden Whirlwind, 24, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two men, 25-year-old Damon Andrews, and 35-year-old Jeremy Goodshot were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, accessory to a crime, and parole hold.

Police were called to the hotel at about 9:55 p.m. for a report that a woman was trying to staff hotel staff in the lobby before going into one of the guest rooms. When police knocked on the door a guest from a nearby room told them that the woman jumped out of the second-story window. The suspect, Whirlwind, was found in the hotel parking lot. When police searched Whirlwind, they say they found a knife in her pocket.

Police detained the two men who were still in the room. They also found methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia.

