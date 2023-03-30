Year of the Dog movie gets digital release

Year of the dog
Year of the dog(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recent indie flick Year of the Dog will be released digitally next Friday.

Anyone who may have missed its theater run will get another shot at seeing the drama.

The film deals with subjects like substance abuse, love, and the bond humans share with canine friends. The film features a Lakota and South Dakotan actor Michael Spears and a few rescue dogs.

Rob Grabow; the writer, director, and lead actor says that this film has universal themes that go beyond the setting of Montana.

“You know you walk away from the movie feeling something, if you want to go on an experience and understand what it’s like to be with someone who struggles and finds their way out it’s like an uplifting film, so I think that would be the reason,” said Grabow.

Aside from the film’s good message, 5% of the proceeds from its theatrical run were donated to local animal shelters and most of the dogs seen on screen are rescues.

If you’re looking for an uplifting story about struggle and how to overcome that, the movie will be available for purchase on most streaming platforms next Friday.

