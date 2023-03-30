Warmer temperatures are in store for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, winds will continue with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour at times and gradually clearing skies. This evening lows will drop mostly into the 20s with a few locations out towards Sheridan in the teens.

Thursday a short warmup is in store, highs will jump into the 40s and mid to upper 50s tomorrow afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day tomorrow as the chance for rain and snow to move back into the region. A winter storm watch will go into effect Thursday afternoon for Haakon County, Jackson County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. Temperatures will cool down as we head into Friday with highs mostly in the 20s to 30s. Thankfully sunshine is in store as Saturday rolls around highs climb into the mid-40s to upper 50s. More cloud cover will move on Saturday night leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for Sunday, highs will remain in the mid-40s to upper 50s for Sunday afternoon.

Enjoy the warm weekend while it lasts as cooler temperatures and more snow looks to creep in on Monday evening lingering into Wednesday, and highs will drop back into the 20s and 30s. There are still quite a lot of uncertainties with this system, we will keep an eye on this system as it moves closer.

