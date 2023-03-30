Man pleads not guilty to assault charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Antonio High Hawk is charged with 1 count of kidnapping, 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault, and 2 counts of aggravated assault.

High Hawk pleads not guilty to all 5 of his charges. Evidence was submitted to a grand jury before Wednesday hearing, and probable cause was found for the case to go to trial.

The government asked that High Hawk remains in jail, saying High Hawk is a danger to the public and there is no guarantee he will return to court, and the judge agreed.

His next court appearance is April 14.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.