Man pleads not guilty to assault charges

By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:47 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Antonio High Hawk is charged with 1 count of kidnapping, 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault, and 2 counts of aggravated assault.

High Hawk pleads not guilty to all 5 of his charges. Evidence was submitted to a grand jury before Wednesday hearing, and probable cause was found for the case to go to trial.

The government asked that High Hawk remains in jail, saying High Hawk is a danger to the public and there is no guarantee he will return to court, and the judge agreed.

His next court appearance is April 14.

