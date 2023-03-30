Man pleads guilty to child pornography

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Michael Quincy is charged with 1 count of receipt of child pornography, and 1 count of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

Quincy plead guilty in federal court to the charges and could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. In exchange for his guilty plea, the government recommended 6 years of imprisonment.

He will be sentenced by a judge at a later date. As part of his guilty plea, he will have to register as a sex offender and will have no chance of parole or early release.

