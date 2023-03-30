Keeping the native spirit alive at this year’s landmark Indian art market at the Dahl

Showcase of native artistry
Indian Art
By Alena Neves
Published: Mar. 30, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Native art lovers and the community will be able to learn about Lakota art and culture when they attend the Indian Art Market on Saturday, April 1st at the Dahl Art Center beginning at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Duwana Twobulls, Indian Art Market organizer says the market this year will have a variety of paintings, textile arts, jewelry, a fashion show, and several native musical performances. Twobulls shares that the market will feature emerging, innovative multi-talented, and acclaimed artists representing several indigenous nations.

The native art market will be open to the community and offer interpretative items to the Indian culture and traditions. Located at the Dahl art Center this Saturday’s art market will feature souvenirs, jewelry, a ribbon skirt contest, and other works by Native artisans. Elder storytelling always has a deep meaning and will be offered at the market this year. In addition, they will also have a prepared complimentary meal by Sioux Chef Sean Sherman for guests along with delicious cookies from Eileen’s Colossal Cookies.

