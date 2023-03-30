Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.(File image | DaveRock via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - Human remains found in a west-central Illinois storage unit have been identified as those of a former police chief.

The remains discovered last fall are those of Richard R. Young, 71, the former Maquon village police chief, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received confirmation of the identity Tuesday after taking DNA from the decomposed remains and comparing it to samples from Young’s relatives.

The remains were found on Oct. 7, 2022, at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.

It’s not clear how Young died.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of a person in the case. She has pleaded not guilty. Oglesby remains in custody at the Knox County Jail.

Maquon is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

