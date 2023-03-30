Girl Power comes to the Black Hills for the Girl Scouts Cookies, Corks & Brews fundraiser

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With every order of cookies from the Girls Scout organization, it allows many young girls a chance to learn, grow, and thrive through all of life’s escapades. At several Girls Scout troops including the premier Girls Scout Dakota Horizons, the mission is clear to develop our leaders of tomorrow. This year, there’s a slight twist to the Girls Scout helping hand, Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons is kicking off their incredible dessert-focus fundraiser says, Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons CEO Marla Meyer, “it’s called the ‘Cookies, Corks & Brews’ fundraising event in Rapid City. For one night only on May 2nd at the Holiday Inn beginning at 5:30 pm.” Meyer said this year they will pair local chefs with the Girls Scout’s signature cookies and create desserts that match the famous cookies. They will have prizes for this exciting event and you can win one of those chef-inspired desserts. Tickets are $50 and will give you access to all the dessert samples, silent and live auctions, games, and beer & wine samples.

Girls Scout Dakota Horizons is an expansive operation that encompasses South Dakota, North Dakota, counties in northeast Minnesota, and a small slice of Iowa and has nearly 9,000 girls scouts and more than 3,500 adult members. “Giving back to the community, exploring science, and traveling to new places are just some of the adventures for the girls when you support Girls Scout Dakota Horizons,” says Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons Membership Manager Melissa Bonnette.

Donations allow the Girls Scouts as an organization to set up councils to provide skill-building programming, support mission delivery, volunteers, and give girls meaningful experiences.

