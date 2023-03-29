Saturday, Rapid City will open some park restrooms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is more activity in and around Rapid City parks now that spring has officially arrived and warmer temperatures are predicted. It is time to open some of the city’s park restrooms.

Starting Saturday, you can use the restrooms in Sioux Park, Vickie Powers Park, Skyline Wilderness, and the Parkview Tennis Courts. Founders Park and Canyon Lake West’s facilities are open year-round.

The remaining city park bathrooms will open on May 1.

