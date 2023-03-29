Saturday, Rapid City will open some park restrooms

(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is more activity in and around Rapid City parks now that spring has officially arrived and warmer temperatures are predicted. It is time to open some of the city’s park restrooms.

Starting Saturday, you can use the restrooms in Sioux Park, Vickie Powers Park, Skyline Wilderness, and the Parkview Tennis Courts. Founders Park and Canyon Lake West’s facilities are open year-round.

The remaining city park bathrooms will open on May 1.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet Sex Crimes
Rapid City man indicted for attempted enticement of a minor
New activities director of Douglas High School.
Douglas High School announces new activities director
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
New billboard is up in downtown Rapid City.
‘Defund Ukraine’ billboard goes up in downtown Rapid City
Rapid City police discover two guns during traffic stops.
2 stolen firearms recovered by Rapid City police

Latest News

Several candidates turned out to oversee the activity at City Hall Wednesday morning.
City conducts drawing for order of candidates on election ballot
A Bell 407 helicopter will be used by Black Hills Life Flight.
Black Hills Life Flight coming soon to Hot Springs
Work continues on the water contamination problem affecting various families and individuals in...
Community update on the Pennington County contaminated water issue
Earlier this year, Ward 1 Councilman Ron Weifenbach announced his plans to run for mayor of...
The candidates set for the Rapid City municipal election in June