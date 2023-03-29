Man accused of strangling his sister set for another day in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday, District Judge Matt Brown set a status hearing for Niklaus Houchin. The decision request was accepted just minutes after Ole Olson asked for the hearing. Olson filled in for Joanna Lawler today, the lawyer representing Houchin.

The next status hearing for Houchin will be on May 12. Houchin is accused of strangling his sister, 31-year-old Danielle Houchin. Witnesses told police they were driving for an app-based food delivery service when Niklaus Houchin choked Danielle Houchin, she then became unresponsive. In the last appearance Houchin made in front of the court, he also requested a status hearing.

