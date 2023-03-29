It’s time for the snowmobile season in the Black Hills to come to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The snow in the Black Hills may have been too much for some of us. Snowmobile companies had their best season in recent years as people hit the trails.

“Snow’s been beyond way above normal. So the first time I can remember and several years that we’ve been able to run to the end of March, and even knowing we probably keep we keep going as good as the snow is right now,” said Jason Hippen for Spearfish Canyon Lodge.

Snowmobiling is a family outdoors activity that doesn’t require a lot of training, and thanks to the mounds of snow in the Black Hills, more South Dakotans purchased snowmobiles.

“We go through the full, full ownership process start to finish a lot of beginners getting into the sport as well as people that have been in for many years, many, many years. So it’s, it’s a good experience,” said Sales manager Kyle Brende for Polaris of the Black Hills.

If you haven’t cruised on the white trails, Friday, Mar 31 is the last day to get out and explore on the snow scooter.

“It’s just been an outstanding year for snowmobiling, and I think people just want to get out,” said Hippen.

