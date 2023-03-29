Community update on the Pennington County contaminated water issue

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Work continues on the water-contamination problem affecting various families and individuals in some areas around the Ellsworth Air Force Base.

A community town hall meeting on Tuesday focused on answering some of the questions many residents may have had regarding where the various projects involving the incident are at.

One Pennington County resident who uses a well to get water asked about the possibility of paying a city water bill once his property was connected to the “Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project” proposed water main. The managing director of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority said payments for the water main would start 20 years after the project is finished or until the property was sold.

“Rapid City is providing the water for that infrastructure we’re putting in. They said, ‘Nope, we’re not going on forever, and ever, and ever, we have to have an end game, and for them, it was 20 years or until the property was sold; I’m sorry I tried my best,” said South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority managing director Glen Kane.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center also gave an update on how the “Ellsworth Air Force Base Environmental Restoration Program” was going and where in the process are they at.

“Right now, we are conducting a remedial investigation for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances because of the historic use of firefighting foam on the base,” explained one Ellsworth Air Force Base remedial project manager Rita Krebs. “It’s a multi-stage process, and we hope to have the first stage done in 2024, the next stage after that in 2026, at which point we will look at clean-up alternatives.”

If you have more questions about the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, you can call (605)390-7290; you can also head to the SD Development Authority website. For questions regarding the Ellsworth Air Force Base Environmental Restoration Program, you can go to the Ellsworth Air Force Base website.

