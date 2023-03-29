Cold again today, but much warmer Thursday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be cold and breezy with highs only in the 30s this afternoon. The brisk southeast winds will make it feel colder than that.

Much warmer air arrives Thursday on the heels of southwest winds ahead of our next storm. Expect widespread 50s for highs.

A strong storm will traverse the Rockies and move into the plains through Friday. Cold air and snow will develop Thursday night and Friday morning. The latest computer models are further west with the significant snow - still just east of Rapid City, but do plan on impacts to travel Friday morning. We will continue to update you on the latest trends with this storm.

That system leaves this weekend. 50s are likely Saturday and Sunday.

Then more precipitation and below normal temperatures next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet Sex Crimes
Rapid City man indicted for attempted enticement of a minor
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
New activities director of Douglas High School.
Douglas High School announces new activities director
Rapid City police discover two guns during traffic stops.
2 stolen firearms recovered by Rapid City police
New billboard is up in downtown Rapid City.
‘Defund Ukraine’ billboard goes up in downtown Rapid City

Latest News

Warm at times with more snow chances as well
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Below normal temperatures through Wednesday
Most snow will gradually end this evening with dry conditions overnight. Lows will be in the...
Drier conditions and warmer temperatures on tap for this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold and snowy start to the week - better by the weekend.