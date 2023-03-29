The candidates set for the Rapid City municipal election in June

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After the announcement that Mayor Steve Allender would not be running for re-election this year, several candidates have been tossing their hats into the ring to be the next Rapid City mayor.

Tuesday was the last day for people to file a petition for a spot on the ballot, and it turned out to be the largest field of mayoral hopefuls in recent years.

The official list of candidates for the 2023 municipal election is city council members Laura Armstrong, Jason Salamun, and Ron Weifenbach. They are joined by former council member Brad Estes and area businessman Josh Lyle.

The candidate elected on June 6 will take office at the July 3 city council meeting.

The voter registration deadline is May 22, the same day early voting begins.

