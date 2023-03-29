A summer camp for middle schoolers to learn about career development

Dream Dakota summer camp 2022
Dream Dakota summer camp 2022(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Department of Education and Board of Regents is hosting six summer camps across the state to educate Junior High students about different career paths.

This summer, Black Hills State will host two of the camps, and give students an opportunity to stay on campus.

“Each one of the summer camps is for 100 of 7 and 8 graders to basically come over to B-H for five days and four nights and attend basically college kind of in an environment to learn different career pathways at no cost to them. So it’s 100% Free for seventh and eighth graders in the state of South Dakota,” said Career Development Director Jin Kim for Black Hills State University.

Applications are still open.

