Additional South Dakota counties approved for FEMA assistance after winter storms

(KVLY)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:52 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has announced FEMA has approved additional assistance for three South Dakota counties for the winter storms that occurred in December 2022.

Ziebach County has been approved for funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, while Jackson and Oglala Lakota counties have been approved for snow removal assistance in addition to their prior approval for the Public Assistance Program.

In February 2023, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-03 which declared a disaster in the impacted counties.

To date, the Public Assistance Program has been approved for Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, Tripp, and Ziebach counties.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet Sex Crimes
Rapid City man indicted for attempted enticement of a minor
New activities director of Douglas High School.
Douglas High School announces new activities director
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
New billboard is up in downtown Rapid City.
‘Defund Ukraine’ billboard goes up in downtown Rapid City
Rapid City police discover two guns during traffic stops.
2 stolen firearms recovered by Rapid City police

Latest News

Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Man accused of strangling his sister set for another day in court
Saturday, Rapid City will open some park restrooms
Several candidates turned out to oversee the activity at City Hall Wednesday morning.
City conducts drawing for order of candidates on election ballot
A Bell 407 helicopter will be used by Black Hills Life Flight.
Black Hills Life Flight coming soon to Hot Springs