Rapid City man indicted for attempted enticement of a minor

Internet Sex Crimes
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - John Ray Heath, age 51, was indicted in March of 2023 for the attempted enticement of a minor.

Heath is accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with an undercover police officer pretending to be a 14-year-old female between January and March 2023.

John Ray Heath is innocent until and unless proven guilty, and the charge is merely an accusation.

He has been remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

