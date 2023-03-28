Pet of the week: Annie

Just like her comic strip counterpart, this Annie could use a forever home.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:08 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the snow continuing to fall in the Black Hills, you may be questioning where the warm weather is. Well head down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills and meet Annie, because she says the sun will come out tomorrow.

When you’re stuck inside with a day that’s grey and lonely, Annie is always paw-sitive.

She will stay in and snack with you and is highly food motivated to learn new tricks.

Annie is known for her red curly hair, but this time she decided to leave it natural, black, and straight in hopes to separate herself from the other orphans.

She is a medium-sized, mixed breed, and although she can be shy, she loves meeting new people and going for long walks in the Black Hills. She does have a high prey drive, so she shouldn’t be in a home with small animals, cats, or birds.

Adopting Annie is a lifetime commitment of belly rubs, sharing your blankets, and always having a fur-iend to greet you.

So, if you’re feeling like Mr. Warbucks head down to the Humane Society and pick up Annie, her adoption fee is $225.

