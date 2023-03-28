Naja Shriners Pediatric Caring Clinic coming to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 1893, members of the Naja Shriners established this fraternity organization in Western South Dakota with a platform to connect and help the local communities in any way they could. The Shriners evolved into a philanthropy rooted in providing help to families including children’s services. Now it is one of the largest pediatric specialty healthcare organizations in the country. Shriner members Steve Hendrickson and Dr. Dave Evans announced the organization’s next children’s screening clinic. It will be held on Wednesday, April 5th from 9 am and 3:30 pm at 4091 Sturgis Road in Rapid City. They say they are dedicated to providing medical care to children regardless of their ability to pay. Hendrickson said, “We are very proud of the fundraising we do to allow kids to get the help they need working with over 450 children in Western South Dakota. But we want to do more. That is why we are doing this screening clinic.”. Dr. Evans with direction from the Shriners children doctors will evaluate kids as a first step to find out if they can help them. Parents who are concerned about their child’s health should make an appointment as soon as possible as long as they are not older than 18 years of age. Hendrickson also reminds families there are no specific income brackets to qualify or be considered by Shriners. To make an appointment, dial 605-343-4279 or email patientservices@najashriners.org

To date, Shriners have helped more than 1.4 million children Worldwide. We invite you to watch the full interview.

