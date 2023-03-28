Mayor Allender welcomes German students visiting Rapid City

By Cody Dennis
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mayor Steve Allender met with students from Rapid City’s sister city Apolda Monday at city hall.

The mayor and students talked about a range of topics from the structure of government to how they would address issues they see in their community. Allender also took questions from curious students to help them understand what Rapid City was like. The German students came to see the differences between Rapid City and Apolda, as well as meet new people.

One student says this visit was a great way to learn more about the world while also scoping out potential trip spots for the future.

“To see the world, to get a better idea of how everything is working, also outside of America gather experience in life and in general,” said one student who talked with KOTA Territory News.

The students should be here a few more days before returning to their home in Europe.

