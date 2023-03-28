Could a more healthy lifestyle be a factor in preventing Alzheimers?

Rapid City psychiatrist recommends staying activity and having a proper diet to maintain brain health
By Alena Neves
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dr. Stephen Manlove of Rapid City’s Manlove Brain and Body Health, who tries to go beyond standard practice and research strategies to help treatment-resistant patients, will host a free educational session “Preventing and Reversing Alzheimer’s Disease” at the Rapid City Public Library on Monday, March 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Manlove says he combines traditional psychiatric practice with genetics, extensive laboratory analysis, and innovative treatment methods to offer patients the best medical care possible.

Alzheimer’s is often thought to be incurable and unpreventable, affecting one in nine adults 65 and older.

Although there are medicines to fight the disease, Manlove recommends keeping your brain sharp as one way to reduce the risks. Manlove also suggests managing stress, physical and social activity, getting enough sleep, and eating healthy can significantly fight this disease and reduce existing symptoms.

Please click on the video to watch the full interview.

