Train derails in rural North Dakota and spills chemical

Wyndmere Train Derailment
Wyndmere Train Derailment(Joshua Henderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNDMERE, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials, but local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety.

There were no injuries and no fire associated with the derailment, which occurred in a rural area outside Wyndmere, a town of several hundred people about 60 miles southwest of Fargo.

Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andy Cummings said 31 of the 70 cars on the train left the tracks around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, and some of the cars leaked liquid asphalt. But there are no waterways near where the derailment happened.

The railroad’s hazardous materials experts are working with local first responders to clean up the spill. Several roads in the area were shut down.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment or exactly how much liquid asphalt spilled.

Railroad safety has been in the spotlight nationally ever since last month’s fiery derailment of a Norfolk Southern train near East Palestine, Ohio. Roughly half of that town of about 5,000 people near the Pennsylvania border had to be evacuated after officials decided to release and burn toxic chemicals.

Federal regulators and members of Congress have proposed reforms they want railroads to make to prevent future derailments.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and...
Cattle ranchers in Rapid City sue landfill
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Meade County Sheriff's Office took 10 people into custody and seized 29 grams of...
Meade County traffic stop turns into 10-person drugs case
Rapid City police discover two guns during traffic stops.
2 stolen firearms recovered by Rapid City police

Latest News

Dr. Stephen Manlove spoke at the Rapid City public library on potential ways to help slow down...
Psychiatrist talks Alzheimer’s, ‘What can we do to prevent it?’
State legislators return this morning for their 38th and final legislative day to consider the...
Will South Dakota legislators override Noem vetoes?
Groups are doing their part to combat the disease.
Raising awareness of Alzheimer's
Rapid City trolleys could continue to roll but with new ownership.
A popular Rapid City attraction could be returning to the streets
Rapid City police share skills they learned to help de-escalate incidents.
Organizations learn how to help de-escalate high stress crisis situations