Supreme Court to hear lawsuit involving disability activist

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. The Supreme Court will decide whether a disabled activist can file disability rights lawsuits against hotels she doesn't intend to visit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will decide whether a disabled activist can file disability rights lawsuits against hotels she doesn’t intend to visit.

The high court said Monday it would decide a case involving Deborah Laufer. Laufer, who lives in Florida, has filed over 600 federal lawsuits against hotel owners and operators, according to a Supreme Court filing.

Laufer has a vision impairment, uses a cane or wheelchair to get around, and has limited use of her hands, according to court documents. Her lawsuits contend that the websites of accommodations, generally small hotels and bed-and-breakfasts, are not clear enough about whether they are accessible to people with disabilities.

Under the federal Americans With Disabilities Act, hotels must identify and describe their accessible features including guest rooms in sufficient detail.

Laufer’s lawsuits and lawsuits by other self-appointed “testers” have divided federal appeals courts. The question is whether Laufer and others have suffered an injury that gives them the ability to sue, called “standing.” Some courts have ruled that people who never intend to visit the accommodations they are challenging can nonetheless sue. Other courts have declined to allow the lawsuits.

The case the court agreed to hear involves the Coast Village Inn and Cottages in Wells, Maine. A federal trial court dismissed Laufer’s lawsuit alleging the hotel’s website contained insufficient information on disability accommodations. But a federal appeals court allowed the case to go forward.

The hotel currently has a notice at the top of its website that reads: “Please Note: Unfortunately, we do not have the capabilities to provide pet-friendly or ADA-compliant lodging. We apologize for the inconvenience!”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and...
Cattle ranchers in Rapid City sue landfill
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Mountain lion in Rapid City
A big cat was spotted within Rapid City limits

Latest News

The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ gets another chance at a new home
The tree also damaged a truck on the property, though the victim was not inside the vehicle at...
Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
More relatives of Colorado shooting victims sue Sturm Ruger
The rate of children diagnosed with autism in the U.S. has been rising steadily since 2000.
More children diagnosed with autism in US
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears