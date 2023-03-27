It’s peanut butter and jelly time

The fan-favorite burger is smoothed with peanut butter and jelly and then topped with pepper...
The fan-favorite burger is smoothed with peanut butter and jelly and then topped with pepper jack cheese.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s peanut butter and jelly time, which means Rapid City turns into a peanut butter and jelly town.

With national PB&J Day coming up on Sunday, the Good Stuffed has decided to celebrate the traditional childhood snack all week long.

And to stick to the theme, the owner is encouraging people to come out and try their PB&J burger.

The bacon-filled burger which is topped with pepper jack cheese and smothered in, you guessed it, peanut butter and jelly is a fan favorite.

“It’s always the intrigue. You get the face of the eww and you never know until you try it and once you try it, you’re absolutely hooked on it. And so, absolutely it’s the intrigue of the menu item that gets people to try it,” said Jesse Lee, owner of the Good Stuffed.

Additionally, Rapid City breweries such as Lost Cabin, Dakota Point Brewing, Woodland Republic, and Cohort Craft Brewing are joining in on the fun by creating various peanut butter and jelly brews for people to enjoy.

