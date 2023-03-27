Hundreds of ‘surprises’ await young egg hunters this Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lot of excited hopping around is expected at Roosevelt Park this Saturday with a free Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. between the Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena, 125 Waterloo Street. The egg hunt is open to youth ages 10 and under and kids are advised to bring their own basket. Hundreds of eggs will be available, all eggs containing surprises.

“We are excited to be hosting this event and it should be a lot of fun,” said Lindsey Myers, City Parks and Recreation Specialist for Special Events. “Bring your kids and their baskets as there will be a lot of eggs and a lot of candy surprises.”

Myers says she hopes the activity will become an annual event for the Parks and Recreation Department.

