Drier conditions and warmer temperatures on tap for this week

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will see snow taper off and skies gradually clear throughout this evening. Another area of enhanced snowfall could affect the southern Black Hills where we could see a quick few inches in that area. Most snow will gradually end this evening with dry conditions overnight. Lows will be in the teens to 20s with a few locations possibly dropping into the single digits for tonight.

Tuesday drier conditions will start to set in as a ridge will start to build over our area. We will start out the day with mostly clear skies with a slight breeze. Highs will mostly be in the 30s to 40s. Cloud cover will gradually increase as we head into the later part of the day, and a few stray flurries or noticeably light snow showers Tuesday night from the Black Hills eastward. Otherwise, we will remain mostly dry.

Temperatures will continue to rise as we stroll into Wednesday and Thursday with highs close to or in the 50s on Thursday. By Thursday night the chance for snow will return with widespread snow and cooler temperatures likely on Friday.

After this storm leaves, drier and warmer weather for at least the first half of the weekend with highs climbing up to the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday before more unsettled weather arrives possibly early next week.

