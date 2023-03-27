Cold and snowy start to the week - better by the weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Yet another cold start to a workweek today with cloudy skies and some snow showers as a weak upper level low moves across the area. Watch out for a few slick spots on roadways today.

We’ll see a break from the snow Tuesday and Wednesday along with just slightly milder temperatures.

Thursday will be a warmer, windy day with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few rain showers could form in the afternoon and evening. Then colder, snowy weather returns Thursday night into Friday as a storm moves out of the Rockies into the plains. Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow will fall just east of us, but it’s a ways out, and the exact track of this storm is still a bit unknown.

Good news - high pressure, sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive this weekend! 50s for highs Saturday and Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and...
Cattle ranchers in Rapid City sue landfill
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Mountain lion in Rapid City
A big cat was spotted within Rapid City limits

Latest News

Temperatures will stay cool as we head into Monday with highs mostly in the 30s.
Snow comes to an end as we start the work week.
Snow showers continue into Monday
The heaviest snow is forecasted Friday night through Saturday morning. Expect higher-end...
Multi-day event will bring snow for some as we head into the start of the work week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Nice today, but cold and snowy weather returns this weekend.