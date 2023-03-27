Biggest trade show in South Dakota wraps-up

The Monument hosted the Black Hills Home Builders Association show.
The Monument hosted the Black Hills Home Builders Association show.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills Home Builders Association is one of the biggest trade shows in South Dakota, and this year it featured 500 booths.

Although it is a home show there was one vendor there selling something you wouldn’t typically associate an event like this with.

“I have knives from all over the World, my specialty is Spanish knives, the imported hunting knives, Muela, I specialize in bringing things in that are not common,” said Mischell Huerta, owner of Mischell’s knives and self-defense.

Huerta has been selling her knives and purses at events for 15 years.

Although this event is to showcase projects like home building tools, vendors also used this event to network and spread the word about what they are doing in their business.

“Just from walking around we see a lot of different flooring and carpeting and different businesses like that. For us it’s really exciting and important, we’re talking about garbage, we want to make garbage exciting and get people to talk about it. You know, recycle and talk about what we do. A lot of people just put their garbage on the curb, and it’s out of sight out of mind, but that’s where our job comes in” said Ria Hannon, City Solid Waste Outreach coordinator.

This was Black Hills Trimlights first time ever attending this event and said that an event like this is not only beneficial for the homeowner, but also the customers.

“I definitely think they’re beneficial for homeowners just to be able to talk to the business owners, find a good fit, find a product that meets their needs, and to see new products as well,” said Cassidy Peterson, Black Hills Trimlight.

Events like the Black Hills Home Builders show are important because vendors can showcase new innovations and bring in new customers.

