Snow showers continue into Monday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Snow is expected to lighten tonight, then pick back up Sunday afternoon. Saturdays highs will drop into the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions with periods of heavy snow possible. Light snow could linger into Sunday with highs in the 20s to 30s. For tonight precipitation over the Black Hills and far southwest SD will continue drifting west. Snowfall should become a bit heavier across Campbell County this evening and overnight as another wave of snow slides southeast across WY. A few inches are expected, especially across southern and western Campbell County. Some fog will reform on the SD plains tonight. Light snow is expected to continue across northeast WY into the Black Hills on Sunday. Not much additional accumulation is expected in northeast WY as we head into Sunday, higher resolution guidance has continued to show the potential for some convective snow in the northern Black Hills in the afternoon with some potential for some accumulation.

Temperatures will stay cool as we head into Monday with highs in the 30s. We do start slowly warming up to near-seasonable conditions as we reach Tuesday. However, it is once again short-lived as we could see another system make its way into the region anywhere from Wednesday into Friday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and...
Cattle ranchers in Rapid City sue landfill
Mountain lion in Rapid City
A big cat was spotted within Rapid City limits
The Federal court house sign
Man found guilty of 2 counts of child pornography
Family Inn hotel
Small fire at a Rapid City hotel
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media

Latest News

The heaviest snow is forecasted Friday night through Saturday morning. Expect higher-end...
Multi-day event will bring snow for some as we head into the start of the work week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Nice today, but cold and snowy weather returns this weekend.
The heaviest snow is forecasted Friday night through Saturday morning. Expect higher-end...
Winter weather is set to return as we head into Friday night
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Milder close to the week, then cold and unsettled again.