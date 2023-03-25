Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth announce plans to divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced they are divorcing.
Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced they are divorcing.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Reese Witherspoon and her husband say they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The actor-producer and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, announced their breakup Friday in a joint statement on Instagram. Their wedding anniversary is Sunday.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the post said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Witherspoon and Toth have one son together and they said he remains their biggest priority, asking for privacy.

The statement’s authenticity was confirmed by a Witherspoon representative. No records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and...
Cattle ranchers in Rapid City sue landfill
Mountain lion in Rapid City
A big cat was spotted within Rapid City limits
The Federal court house sign
Man found guilty of 2 counts of child pornography
Family Inn hotel
Small fire at a Rapid City hotel
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embrace following a joint...
Canada pledges Great Lakes funding after Trudeau-Biden talks
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
South Dakota Northern lights
The Northern Lights
The black hills home builders association event is being held at the Monument.
Black Hills home builders association home show
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23