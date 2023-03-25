Elk Creek Road home damaged in fire

The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was able to keep this home from being a total loss.
The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was able to keep this home from being a total loss.(Pennington County Fire)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A home on the 14700 block of Elk Creek Road in unincorporated Meade County was severely damaged in a fire Friday afternoon.

When the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department first arrived on the scene, firefighters saw that the fire was burning in the home’s attached garage and had spread into the home itself. Because of an inadequate water supply, a second alarm was issued but the on-scene crew was able to bring the fire under control before more resources arrived.

“Due to the quick actions of the owners, and first-arriving firefighters from Rapid City Fire Department, Box Elder VFD, and Black Hawk VFD the structure is not considered a total loss,” according to a release from Pennington County Fire.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, however, it is still under investigation.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Attached photos courtesy of Pennington County Fire Service

